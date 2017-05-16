San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach will make his second start of the season and third of his career against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Blach is winless this season, but did record his only major league win against the Dodgers last October. He's 1-1 with a 1.13 ERA in three games, including two starts, in his career against the Dodgers.

RHP Matt Cain recorded his 2,000th inning for the Giants during Monday's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Making the 33rd start of his career against the Dodgers, Cain became the 12th player in Giants history to reach the milestone. He is 2-0 against the Dodgers this season, having allowed just one run and seven hits in 12 2/3 innings.

RF Hunter Pence (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday retroactive to May 13. Pence didn't start the final three games of the Cincinnati series Friday through Sunday, but was available for pinch-hitting duties. He grounded out as a pinch hitter Friday, then was not used Saturday or Sunday, before a decision was made Monday to give him an additional eight days off.

LF/INF Eduardo Nunez drove in three runs, two with an infield single, in the Giants' win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. Nunez was coming off a two-hit, two-RBI game Sunday against Cincinnati. The four hits raised his average from .246 to .261.

OF Mac Williamson made his 2017 debut for the Giants in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Promoted from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day, Williamson contributed two hits and an RBI to the 8-4 win. Williamson had hit .266 in 20 games for Triple-A Sacramento and Class A San Jose before the promotion.