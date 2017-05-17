San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LF Aaron Hill began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 24 due to a right forearm strain.

RHP Johnny Cueto is set to make his ninth start of the season during Wednesday's matinee to cap the three-game series against the Dodgers. While Cueto is 4-2 with a 3.26 earned-run average, the Giants have won six of his eight starts including a 3-0 record at home. Cueto threw a season-high 119 pitches during his last start on May 12 against Cincinnati, a game it took the Giants 17 innings to win 3-2.

OF Conor Gillaspie will start a rehab assignment on Friday with Triple-A Sacramento, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. Gillaspie went on the 10-day disabled list on May 11 with back spasms. Gillaspie is hitting .133 (6-for-45) with no home runs and four RBIs in 26 games.

LHP Madison Bumgarner plans to start a throwing program on June 1, assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks following his dirt-bike accident in Colorado on April 20. The date Bumgarner is shooting to start throwing again for the first time is six weeks since the injury to his shoulder and ribs occurred. The Giants have not given a firm date for his return after initially saying Bumgarner would be out until shortly after the All-Star break.

RHP Mark Melancon is expected to come off the 10-day disabled list on Friday when the team begins a seven-game road trip with three at St. Louis. Melancon, out since May 9 with a mild right pronator strain, threw Monday and Tuesday. He's expected to throw again on Wednesday before taking Thursday off. "To rush him before Friday would be risky," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "With the day off (Thursday), he should be ready to go Friday without restrictions."