LHP Matt Moore authored an effective outing Friday night, although he settled for a no-decision after the bullpen blew the lead he left them. Moore gave up five hits and two runs in six innings, walking three and striking out five. Moore credited his improved command of the changeup and breaking ball, saying it allowed him to play the fastball off those pitches. It was his longest road start of the year.

INF Aaron Hill (right forearm strain) has played in three games on his rehab stint at Class A San Jose, going 2-for-8 with four runs, two doubles and three walks. Hill landed on the DL April 24 after getting off to a rough start, going 3-for-25 with a homer and two RBIs. It's possible that Hill could also return from his rehab assignment next week in Chicago.

RHP Jeff Samardzija gets the call Saturday night when San Francisco continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Samardzija is coming off his first win in six decisions, going 6 2/3 innings and fanning eight while allowing nine hits and three runs on Sunday in an 8-3 win over Cincinnati. Samardzija is 4-3 with a 4.32 ERA in 21 career outings against the Cardinals and went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA last year in two starts.

INF Conor Gillaspie (back spasms) started a rehab assignment Friday night at Triple-A Sacramento. Gillaspie was placed on the 10-day DL on May 11 with the injury, and could possibly return to the team during its series next week at the Chicago Cubs. Gillaspie was off to a slow start for the Giants this year, batting .133 in 45 at-bats with four RBIs before going on the shelf.

SS Brandon Crawford registered a season-high three hits Friday night, including a one-out single in the ninth inning that set the stage for Eduardo Nunez's go-ahead, two-run double off the left-center field wall. Crawford went 2-for-3 against starter Michael Wacha, making him 6-for-8 in his career against the former All-Star. Before Friday night, Crawford's last three-hit game happened Sept. 30 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

