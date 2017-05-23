San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach (2-2) set the tone on Monday when he prevailed in a 13-pitch showdown with Chicago Cubs leadoff batter Ben Zobrist. The Giants right-hander caught Zobrist looking on a third strike and pitched into the eighth inning for his second victory. "It was good to have a battle like that, it kind of gets you locked in especially being able to come out on top," said Blach (2-2) who finally ran into trouble in a four-run Cubs eighth. "It gets you focused and be like 'okay I can execute pitches and get some guys out.' " It marked his first career outing of at least seven innings with no walks.

1B Brandon Belt (2-for-5) collected a home run and two RBIs and now has five homers in his last 10 games. He's batting .333 with four homers in his last eight contests.

2B Joe Panik was 3-for-4 with a homer, double, two runs scored and a pair of RBIs. His leadoff homer was the first of his career. Panik collected three extra-base hits for the first time in his career and tied season highs in hits, runs scored and RBIs. He had just three extra-base hits in his previous 25 games.

OF Denard Span will be out at least until Wednesday due to a sprained left thumb suffered on Sunday at St. Louis. Manager Bruce Bochy said Span was available to pinch run or play center field.

RF Justin Ruggiano (2-for-4) doubled and hit a solo home run. He had just one extra-base hit (a homer) and two RBIs in 12 games entering Monday. It was his first Wrigley Field appearance since he was a member of the Cubs in 2014.

RHP Johnny Cueto (4-3, 4.50 ERA) Cueto is 9-9 all-time against the Cubs dating back to his days with the Cincinnati Reds (2008-15) and the last two seasons with the Giants. He's 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA in nine starts this season. After a 3-0 start, he's 1-4 with two no decisions in his last five appearances. Cueto is coming off a 6-1 Giants loss on May 17 against the Dodgers during which he gave up five runs on eight hits and five runs, struck out six and walked one in six innings in a game that also featured a benches-clearing brawl.