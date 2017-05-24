FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
May 25, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 3 months ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Matt Moore (2-4, 5.37 ERA) faces the Cubs in the regular season for the first time on Wednesday. He tossed eight innings and allowed two runs (one earned) in Game 4 of the 2016 National League Division Series and struck out 10 but didn't factor in a decision after the bullpen blew a three-run lead in the ninth. In his last outing, Friday at St. Louis, Moore had a quality start but got a no-decision. He allowed two runs on five hits over six innings, striking out five in the Giants' 6-5 comeback victory.

INF Aaron Hill, on the disabled list since April 24 with a right forearm strain, is 4-for-14 (.286) with a homer in four rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento. He has missed 27 games since going on the DL.

RHP Johnny Cueto (4-4) gave up three home runs in an uncharacteristic rough outing at Wrigley Field after allowing just eight homers in nine starts entering Tuesday. Cueto, who said he was slightly bothered by blisters on two fingers on his pitching hand, gave up four runs on five hits, walked one and struck out eight in a six-inning effort. "(The blisters are) not an excuse," he said through a translator. "I flat out had a bad game today."

INF Conor Gillaspie, currently on the disabled list with back spasms, is 3-for-15 through five rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento. Gillespie went on the disabled list on May 11 and has missed 11 games so far.

