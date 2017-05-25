San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Moore (2-5) made his first career appearance at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night and had his third straight quality start despite taking the loss. He allowed two or more home runs for the second time this season and fell to 0-4 with a 7.80 ERA in six road starts.

CF Denard Span returned to the lineup on Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs after missing two games with a thumb sprain. He went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the third inning. Span now has three homers and seven RBIs in his last 10 games.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (1-5, 4.57 ERA) makes his fourth start against his former club and first since Game 4 of the 2016 National League Division Series when he lasted just two innings while allowing four runs and six hits. Samardzija, in his second Giants season, makes his 10th start and is tied for second for the most losses in the majors. He had a no-decision in his last start -- a 3-1, 13-inning Giants victory last Saturday.

RF Mac Williamson went 1-for-4 and clubbed a two-run homer in the ninth inning on Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs to narrow the Giants' deficit to 5-4. Williamson's first homer of the season snapped a streak of 19 straight solo shots by the Giants -- two shy of the major league record (21).