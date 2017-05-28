San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach said he was prouder of his pitching than his hitting after both had contributed to Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Blach took a shutout into the eighth inning, and left after allowing two runs. By that point, the Giants had a 5-2 lead, with Blach's first of two hits driving in a run in a three-run fourth inning.

1B Brandon Belt became the first San Francisco Giant to reach double figures in home runs with a solo shot in the fourth inning of Saturday's win over the Atlanta Braves. The Giants began the day as one of only five teams, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, without a 10-home run hitter.

RHP Johnny Cueto hopes for a pain-free outing when he takes the mound for the Giants against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Cueto has been bothered by blisters on his pitching hand over the past 10 days, which cut short a between-starts session in St. Louis and then helped render him ineffective (three home runs allowed) in a loss to the Chicago Cubs in his most recent start. Cueto is 1-3 with a 3.86 ERA in seven career starts against the Braves.

LF/INF Eduardo Nunez went 0-for-3 with a walk Saturday night and had his 12-game hitting streak come to an end. The streak had been a career-best during which he was 18-for-48.

C Nick Hundley hit his first home run of the season in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The first-year Giant hadn't homered since hitting off the Giants LHP Matt Moore last September. The two-run homer was just the Giants' eighth this season with a runner aboard.