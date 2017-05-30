San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Hunter Strickland was ejected from Monday's loss to the Washington after being involved in a fight with Nationals RF Bryce Harper. Facing Harper for the first time since allowing two home runs to the slugger in the 2014 National League Division Series, Strickland nailed the Nationals star in the right hip with a 95-mph fastball. Harper charged the mound, and both players landed shots to the head before teammates arrived at the mound to separate them. The ejection was the first of Strickland's career.

LHP Matt Moore received no runs of offensive support for the third time this season in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Washington Nationals. The second-year Giant is just 2-6 despite having allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five home starts. Moore limited the Nationals to two runs and six hits in seven innings.

RHP Jeff Samardzija will be looking for his first career win against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Samardzija (1-6) will enter the game with the second-most losses in the majors. His career ERA against the Nationals is 7.00.

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez was held out of Monday's game against the Washington Nationals while the Giants awaited results from concussion testing. Nunez suffered a possible concussion in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Braves. The Giants are expected to make an announcement on Nunez's status before Tuesday's game.

SS Brandon Crawford had his 30-game errorless streak end in Monday's loss to the Washington Nationals. In his haste to try to get a double play against a fast runner, Crawford bobbled CF Michael Taylor's second-inning grounder. It was just his second error of the season.