San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach continued his strong streak of starts from May into June, throwing a complete-game shutout for the first time in his career as the Giants beat the Phillies 10-0 on Friday night. Blach (4-2, 3.24 ERA) threw 112 pitches to go the distance, giving up seven hits while striking out four. He also walked in his first three plate appearances. According to Baseball-Reference, he's only the second pitcher since 1984 to draw three walks in a game (Colorado's Aaron Cook, Oct. 1 2009), and the first Giant to do it since Ray Sadecki did it twice in 1969. "My last couple (starts) have gotten into the eighth and I felt like, hey, I can do this," he said, "so it was good to be able to get through the eighth and know I had a chance to go the rest of the game."

RF Austin Slater picked up his first major league hit and RBI with a single up the middle in the sixth inning against the Phillies on Friday night. The 24-year-old rookie outfielder finished 1-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. Slater hit .322 in 174 at-bats at Triple-A Sacramento this season. "He'll be back out there (tomorrow)," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He got the base hit out of the way, so tomorrow should be a little more calming for him."

CF Denard Span went 5-for-6 against the Phillies in Friday night's offensive explosion, tying his career high for hits in a game as he raised his average from .231 to .260. It was his third game this season with three or more hits. The previous two came against the Cincinnati Reds on May 11-12.

OF Justin Ruggiano was designed for assignment on Friday to make room for OF Austin Slater. In 19 games this season (60 at-bats), Ruggiano was batting .217/.238/.333 with two home runs and four RBIs.