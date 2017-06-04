San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Hunter Strickland awaits appeal for his suspension for his fight with Bryce Harper. Meanwhile, he was shelled for two runs on three hits in an inning of relief in a 5-3 Giants loss in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

OF Hunter Pence (hamstring) may be getting ready to return to the San Francisco Giants. "He could come back tomorrow or Monday," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday evening. Pence hasn't played since May 12. The veteran outfielder is batting .243 with three homers and 16 RBI in 136 at-bats in 2017.

RHP Johnny Cueto was marvelous through five-plus innings Saturday night in Philadelphia before allowing a home run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to end his night. Cueto's line: 6IP, 8H, 3ER, 0BB and 9K. It was one of his better outings of the year, but it ended poorly. Cueto fell to 5-5 and his ERA is 4.38. Cueto has struck out at least eight batters in each of his last three starts.

3B Conor Gillaspie (back spasms) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A San Jose. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored Saturday. Gillaspie went on the disabled list on May 11.

C Buster Posey extended his hitting streak against the Phillies to 17 games with a single in the second inning in a 5-3 loss Saturday. Posey has now reached base in 44 of 46 games this season, including each of his last 18 games while seeing his batting average rise to .341.