San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Moore continued his struggles away from home in a 9-7 loss in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Moore was hit around for six hits in four innings but did not factor into the decision. He allowed five runs (four earned). Moore walked two and struck out one. He owns a 7.80 ERA on the road compared to a 2.57 mark at home.

3B Christian Arroyo was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento when OF Hunter Pence was activated from the disabled list. In 125 at-bats with the Giants this season, Arroyo is hitting .192 (24 hits) with three homers and 14 RBIs.

OF Hunter Pence (hamstring) made his return to majors Sunday. He did not start in San Francisco's 9-7 loss in Philadelphia but he did come on as a defensive substitution in the seventh inning. He grounded into a double play in his lone plate appearance. Pence, who hadn't played since May 12, could provide the San Francisco offense a much-needed punch.

3B Eduardo Nunez has now reached base safely in each of his last 19 games and is batting .351 since May 12. Nunez hit a home run, his third of the year, to get San Francisco on the board in a game the Giants would eventually lose 9-7 in Philadelphia.

SS Brandon Crawford had a big day at the plate Sunday, but his efforts were lost in a 9-7 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. Crawford registered a season-high four RBIs. He was 2-for-4 with a home run.