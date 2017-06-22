RHP Matt Cain (3-6, 4.99 ERA) faces the Braves for the second time this season after a 2-0 loss in San Francisco on May 26 as the Giants conclude a four-game series in Atlanta on Thursday. He worked seven innings in the earlier meeting and one of the runs was unearned. Cain has lost five straight decisions, but gave up just one earned run at Colorado in his last start. He is 4-3 with a 3.16 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves.

RF Hunter Pence hit a tying homer in the ninth inning against the Braves on Wednesday. He has two homers in the past four games after going 17 games without connecting. The homer was his fifth of the season and the second time in his career that tied a game in the ninth inning or later with a blast.

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez has inflammation in his left hamstring, an MRI revealed Tuesday, and he will miss the rest of the series in Atlanta. If no improvement is shown Friday when the Giants get back to San Francisco, Nunez will go on the 10-day disabled list, manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday. Nunez returned to the lineup Monday, but reaggravated the hamstring beating out an infield hit in the first inning. His 30-game on-base streak is the longest ongoing in the majors.

LHP Madison Bumgarner, injured in a dirt-bike accident April 20 in Colorado, threw 35 pitches Wednesday in his second simulated game at Scottsdale, Ariz. He is scheduled to pitch three innings in a rookie Arizona League game Sunday and, if all goes, move to a minor league rehab game at a higher level. Bumgarner suffered bruised ribs and a sprained joint in his throwing shoulder during the mishap while the Giants had an off day on a road trip.