RHP Ty Blach (4-4, 4.23 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season on Friday. He received no decision in his most recent start, a 7-5 loss to the Rockies. Blach will be making his first career appearance against the Mets. He is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in two career starts against the NL East.

2B Joe Panik was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored on Thursday. Panik hit .375 (12-for-32) on the road trip, with two homers, seven runs and four RBIs.

RHP Kyle Crick made his major league debut on Thursday and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He became just the sixth Giants reliever since the team moved to San Francisco in 1958 to throw that many scoreless innings in his first major league game. The last was Ty Blach last season against Colorado.

RHP Matt Cain was roughed up for the third time in his last four starts, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over four-plus innings. He has lost six straight games. In his last four outings, Cain (3-7) has pitched 18 1/3 innings and allowed 19 runs (18 earned). He did contribute a double and two RBIs at the plate.

INF Conor Gillaspie (back spasms) is 8-for-27 in eight games while rehabbing with Triple-A Sacramento. Manager Bruce Bochy said the team will soon make a decision on Gillsapie's return.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (bruised ribs, left shoulder AC sprain) threw 45 pitches in a two-inning simulated game at the team's complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. He's scheduled to make a three-inning rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Sunday.