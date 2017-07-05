1B Brandon Belt had some solid at-bats Tuesday against Detroit All-Star RHP Michael Fulmer. Belt lined out to deep left center with LF Justin Upton of Detroit making a long run to catch the ball. He also doubled sharply to right center in the seventh, scoring ahead of SS Brandon Crawford's home run.

RHP Matt Cain pitched a decent six innings Tuesday for the Giants but still ended up with a 3-8 record. Cain allowed a solo home run to DH Victor Martinez in the second, two runs in the fourth on a single and sacrifice fly and left with one out and the winning runs on base in the seventh. "He did a pretty good job," manager Bruce Bochy said. "The first home run, he was trying to four-seam it in, and it came back over the middle. He's out there in the seventh, tie ball game, got in a little jam, got a bad break on that high chopper that just got through, but he got the big out on the bunt and order was turning over, it would have been the fourth time he faced them, so I made the change there. I thought overall there Matty threw the ball fairly well. He's giving us a chance to win. We came back and tied it." Cain gave up seven hits in 6 ? innings and was charged with all five runs.

RF Hunter Pence smacked a long home run the other way, to right, in the first inning Tuesday for the first home run allowed by RHP Michael Fulmer of the Tigers since April 29. "Pence smoked the first one," manager Bruce Bochy said. "That's a long way where he hit that, for a right-handed hitter."

IF Eduardo Nunez was brought back off a rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond after feeling some discomfort during his five-inning playing time. Nunez was disabled June 23 with a hamstring strain. "We'll bring him back here, give him some treatment, then go from there," manager Bruce Bochy said.

C Nick Hundley got an infrequent start Tuesday and will be behind the plate again Wednesday night if manager Bruce Bochy sticks to his plan. Hundley catches some in American League cities so Bochy can utilize C Buster Posey as the designated hitter. Hundley had a single in three at-bats Tuesday and has been hitting above .300 since June 8.

DH Buster Posey got a break from catching Tuesday and is scheduled to get another Wednesday night, serving as San Francisco's designated hitter for both games. "Just to give him a couple days (out from behind the plate), manager Bruce Bochy said. "We'll DH him (Wednesday) too. Then he'll catch the last game. This way I can run him out and play him every game until the All-Star break. This allows me to get (C Nick) Hundley in there too. He's got a pretty good bat. The first two makes sense because we've got a day-night-day (series). Posey has been the DH four times this season and 22 times in his career. He was 0-for-4.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (left shoulder injury) was sent to Triple-A San Jose for a rehab assignment that will include two starts. Bumgarner was injured while dirt biking during an off-day in Colorado in April. He has missed more than two months of the season and is not expected to rejoin the Giants until early August. Bumgarner threw 3 2/3 innings in a rehab start Friday. He threw 62 pitches in 3 2/3 innings Friday agianst Fresno.