San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Miguel Gomez continues to impress manager Bruce Bochy with his clutch hitting. "He has to be honest," Bochy said. "His last two hits have tied the ball game up. He is pretty aggressive and you square up the ball the way he has ... he has a lot of value because he gets the good part of the bat on the ball consistency." Bochy said Gomez could start on Sunday.

RHP Matt Cain, who was shipped to the bullpen with Saturday's return of Madison Bumgarner, has been thrust back into the rotation. He will likely pitch Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians.

RHP Johnny Cueto, who left Friday's game early with blister symptoms, won't pick up a baseball for 5-to-6 days as he heads for the disabled list. Cueto, who is bothered on two fingers and his thumb, will miss at least one start and the Giants are hopeful it's not more than two. Cueto has battled the issued repeatedly throughout the season but he's taking time off to deal with it for the first time.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and started Friday's game against the Padres. He went seven innings and allowed three runs in four hits but didn't factor in the decision.