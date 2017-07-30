San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B-3B Jae-gyun Hwang is expected to start Sunday against the Dodgers, giving him a chance to face an old friend and colleague from the Korean Baseball Organization, Dodger left-hander Hyun-jin Ryu. They broke into pro baseball in Korea the same year and battled against each other for several years before Ryu joined the Dodgers in 2013. Hwang was signed by the Giants in the offseason after he spent 10 years in the KBO, seven of those years with Lotte. He had 26 home runs in 2015 and 27 homers and 113 RBIs in 2015, earning him a shot with the Giants. He was hitting .290 at Triple-A Sacramento before his recall. He's hitting .175 in 14 games.

1B Brandon Belt was not in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game because of a wrist injury suffered earlier this week diving for a ball.

2B Joe Panik was not in the starting lineup, mired in a 6-for-37 slump. Miguel Gomez started at second Saturday and had an infield single Kenley Jansen in the ninth.

C Nick Hundley was a late scratch from the starting lineup. He took a foul tip off his hand Friday night and had some soreness in batting practice.