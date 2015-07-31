Preview: Giants at Rangers

The San Francisco Giants visit the Texas Rangers on Friday for the first time since defeating the Rangers in the 2010 World Series. That was the first of three championships in five seasons for San Francisco, which sends Madison Bumgarner to the mound in the opener of the three-game set that marks the Giants’ first regular-season contest in Arlington since 2001.

Bumgarner’s lone career start against Texas came in Game 4 of the 2010 World Series when he tossed eight shutout innings of three-hit ball while picking up the victory. The streaking Giants have won 13 of their past 15 games and are one-half game behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Texas is coming off a four-game split against the New York Yankees and won the series finale 7-6 behind a homer and four RBIs from Josh Hamilton, who also delivered the walk-off tiebreaking single with two out in the bottom of the ninth. Hamilton has six RBIs over the last two games after having three in his previous 18 contests.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (11-5, 3.16 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (5-6, 4.08)

Bumgarner has won his last three starts and has a solid chance at surpassing his career-best 18 victories from last season. He defeated Oakland in his last turn when he gave up one run and five hits in seven innings. Bumgarner has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his past eight outings.

Martinez is 0-4 in a six-start stretch since defeating the Athletics on June 9. He has served up seven homers over his last four starts and has a 9.14 ERA during the span to see his ERA rise from 2.77 to 4.08. Martinez is 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA in seven home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 2B Joe Panik (back) is expected to return after missing back-to-back games.

2. Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo is 13-for-34 with two homers and 10 RBIs in his past 10 games.

3. San Francisco C Buster Posey is batting .408 in July and his overall .325 mark is tied for fifth in the NL.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Rangers 0