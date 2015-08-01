Preview: Giants at Rangers

Cole Hamels makes his highly anticipated Texas debut when the Rangers host the San Francisco Giants in Saturday’s second contest of their three-game series. Hamels, who tossed his first career no-hitter in his final start for Philadelphia on July 25, was acquired by the Rangers in an eight-player deal that sent six players to the Phillies.

Hamels wanted to join a contender, and he feels he has done so as the Rangers are three games behind Minnesota for the American League’s second wild card. “There’s still a chance, and I like knowing that,” Hamels said in his introductory press conference with the Rangers. “I know I can help be a part of that for the Rangers, and that’s what I’ll look to do. My expectations are to go out there and win ballgames.” San Francisco tagged Hamels for nine runs and 12 hits in 3 1/3 innings during a 15-2 rout on July 10, with Hunter Pence belting a grand slam to highlight an eight-run fourth inning. The Giants lost for the just the third time in 16 games when Texas prevailed 6-3 in Friday’s series opener behind homers from Elvis Andrus and Adrian Beltre.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Chris Heston (11-5, 3.14 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (6-7, 3.64)

Heston has won three consecutive starts and five straight decisions during a breakthrough season. The 27-year-old had pitched just 5 1/3 major-league innings entering the year, but he solidified his starting spot with a no-hitter in June against the New York Mets and gave up just one hit in 7 1/3 scoreless frames versus San Diego on July 21. Heston defeated Milwaukee in his last start as he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings.

Hamels struck out a season-best 13 and walked two in his no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs to follow up a poor two-start stretch during which he gave up 14 runs and 20 hits over 6 1/3 innings. He also endured a string of nine consecutive winless starts - four losses - prior to the masterpiece. Hamels is 6-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 15 career starts against San Francisco and has struggled against Buster Posey (11-for-21, one homer) and Angel Pagan (14-for-43, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 2B Joe Panik went 1-for-4 on Friday after missing consecutive games due to back soreness.

2. Beltre’s blast ended his stretch of 15 games without a homer.

3. San Francisco placed veteran RHP Tim Hudson (shoulder) on the disabled list. Newcomer Mike Leake (acquired from Cincinnati) will take his rotation spot and start on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Giants 3