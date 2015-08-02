Preview: Giants at Rangers

Mike Leake is in the midst of a hot streak as he makes his San Francisco debut in Sunday’s finale of a three-game set against the Texas Rangers. Leake was acquired from Cincinnati for two minor-leaguers and allowed only two runs while winning his last four starts for the Reds.

Leake has given up only 15 hits in 30 innings during the stellar stretch in which he has allowed four hits three times and three hits in the other outing. “He’s a quality starter who’s going to help us,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. “He’s excited about being here. He’s been throwing the ball well, good athlete. That’s a great move for us to give us some depth in the rotation.” The teams split the first two games of the series with San Francisco winning 9-7 in 11 innings Saturday - receiving two homers from Brandon Belt, a tiebreaking homer in the 11th from Hunter Pence and a solo shot from Buster Posey. The Giants have won 14 of their last 17 games to remain 1 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, while Texas is four games behind Minnesota for the American League’s second wild card.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Mike Leake (9-5, 3.56 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (0-2, 10.50)

Leake is stepping into the rotation spot that belonged to Tim Hudson, who was placed on the disabled list with shoulder soreness. He pitched eight innings of four-hit shutout ball to defeat St. Louis 4-0 in his last outing. Leake received a no-decision against the Rangers in 2013 in his lone career start against them, giving up four runs (one earned) and three hits in seven innings.

Perez was rocked for eight runs and seven hits in one-plus inning during a loss to the New York Yankees in his last turn. He has allowed 22 hits in 12 innings over three starts since returning from Tommy John elbow surgery. Perez has made five career starts in August and has won them all while holding hitters to a .223 average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers DH Prince Fielder had three hits - two were doubles - Saturday after going 4-for-28 over the previous eight contests.

2. Posey was 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Saturday and is batting .459 over his past 15 games.

3. Texas RHP Sam Freeman allowed Belt’s second homer on Saturday, entering a streak of 17 straight scoreless appearances.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Rangers 4