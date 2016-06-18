Preview: Giants at Rays

The San Francisco Giants are averaging six runs during a six-game winning streak and look to continue that type of production when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for the second of a three-game series. Brandon Belt has been one of the key figures during San Francisco’s offensive upswing with a nine-game hitting streak, including a solo homer in Friday’s 5-1 victory.

Buster Posey, who was passed over by the Rays in the 2008 draft when he went No. 5 to the Giants, is 9-for-15 over the last four games after going 1-for-3 with a double in the series opener. Longtime Tampa Bay framhand Albert Suarez will try to keep things rolling for San Francisco as he gets the start with a well-rested bullpen after Jeff Samardzija’s complete game Friday, and will oppose left-hander Matt Moore. The Rays, who have dropped two straight after winning nine of its previous 11 contests, were shut out for 8 2/3 innings Friday before Brad Miller’s solo homer. Steve Pearce has been Tampa Bay’s hottest hitter this month, going 19-for-38 with a homer and five RBIs in 11 games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Albert Suarez (2-1, 3.33 ERA) vs. Rays LH Matt Moore (3-4, 5.05)

Suarez will make his third major-league start after going without a decision in his first two while allowing six runs (five earned) and eight hits over 11 1/3 innings against Boston and Atlanta in the first two. The 26-year-old from Venezuela never made it past Double-A in seven seasons with the Rays. Suarez permitted just five hits over seven scoreless innings in his first four major league appearances and faces the Rays for the first time.

Moore produced his best performance of the season last time out against the Houston Astros when he struck out 10 and allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings. It was only the 26-year-old’s second win in two months, encompassing 10 starts, and he had yielded at least four runs in four of the previous five outings. Moore faces San Francisco for the first time in his career and is 2-3 with a 5.65 ERA in nine interleague starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria (16 homers, 40 RBIs) went 0-for-4 on Friday after missing the previous game with left forearm tightness.

2. San Francisco CF Denard Span, who went to Tampa Catholic High School, is 0-for-10 with five strikeouts the last two games.

3. Rays RHP Alex Colome is 19-for-19 in save opportunities this season and has not allowed a run in his last 19 appearances.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Giants 4