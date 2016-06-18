Giants cruise past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jeff Samardzija was one out from his first shutout with San Francisco, but he gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, settling for a complete-game four-hitter as the Giants cruised to a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Tropicana Field.

“When that’s the bad thing of the day, you’ll be all right,” said Samardzija, who went the distance for the eighth time in his major league career and his first with San Francisco. “Obviously, you want a complete-game shutout, but a complete game isn’t so bad either.”

Samardzija (8-4) was dominant -- he gave up two singles in the second inning, then faced the minimum for the next six-plus innings, with his only blemish a single in the fifth that was immediately followed by a double play.

With two outs in the ninth, Rays shortstop Brad Miller spoiled the shutout with a home run to left field, his seventh this season.

“He was more like himself -- he attacked the strike zone,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Samardzija. “Just a really nice job by him.”

The Giants (42-26) got a two-run double from Brandon Crawford in the first, then a two-run single by Gregor Blanco as Archer (4-9) continues to struggle on the mound.

Samardzija (8-4) held the Rays to four hits after failing to win his previous three starts.

“Crawford came through and had a big hit for us, a two-out, two-strike hit,” Bochy said. “It was good to get some early runs so Jeff could relax a little bit and do his thing.”

The Rays (31-34) played to their largest regular-season crowd in more than a decade, with a sellout crowd of 40,135 on hand for the team’s annual Pride Night, with $5 tickets and free “WE ARE ORLANDO” T-shirts as part of a promotion that raised more than $300,000 for the victims of this week’s mass shooting.

Samardzija was in control early, holding the Rays to three hits and no runs through five innings, and San Francisco’s bats had better luck against Rays starter Chris Archer.

Archer came into the game with a 9.00 ERA in the first inning and a 3.68 ERA in all other innings, and he was troubled by another bad start Friday.

With two outs, the Giants got a walk from Brandon Belt and a double from Buster Posey, putting runners at second and third. Brandon Crawford, facing an 0-2 count, battled back to 2-2 and hit a two-run double to left center for a 2-0 Giants lead.

“We’re human. Sometimes we don’t hit our spot, and that’s what happened with the batter in the first inning,” Archer said.

Crawford walked to spark another Giants rally in the fourth -- Angel Pagan reached base on catcher interference on the Rays’ Curt Casali, and a wild pitch put runners at second and third. Archer walked Jarrett Parker to load the bases. Gregor Blanco, hitting ninth in the lineup, ripped a two-run single for a 4-0 lead.

“It was cool,” Archer said of the sellout crowd and tribute to the victims in Orlando. “I‘m glad we were able to have that great of a crowd and the proceeds go to such a great cause.”

NOTES: Friday’s game was sold out as the Rays celebrated the annual Pride Night. The team opened all available seats for $5 and all fans received a free “We are Orlando” T-shirt. All proceeds went to benefit victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. ... The game was expected to draw 40,000 fans, with the tarp that usually covers the top half of the upper deck removed. Tropicana Field hasn’t had 40,000 people for a game since the 2010 postseason, and hasn’t had 40,000-plus in the regular season after 2004 Opening Day. ... The Rays optioned rookie RHP Ryan Garton to Triple-A Durham and recalled RHP Steve Geltz. ... The Giants placed RHP Santiago Casilla on the paternity list as his wife is preparing to give birth to a baby girl. RHP Steven Okert was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take his place. Casilla is expected to miss all three games against the Rays.