Preview: Giants at Reds

A base hit would be a good start for the San Francisco Giants when they visit Homer Bailey and the Cincinnati Reds for the opener of their three-game series on Tuesday. San Francisco had no luck in that department in its last encounter with Bailey, who tossed his second no-hitter of his career on July 2 at home. The Giants went down in order over the first six innings before Gregor Blanco drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, ending Bailey’s bid for a perfect game.

No one could blame San Francisco if it feels as if it’s experiencing a case of deja vu as Tuesday’s starter - Tim Lincecum - opposed Bailey on that historic night. The Giants enter this series having won five of their last six contests - three via shutout, including an 8-0 drubbing of the Cardinals in St. Louis on Sunday. Cincinnati, which is beginning a 10-game homestand, has won three straight contests and four of its last five.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Lincecum (4-3, 4.18 ERA) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (5-3, 5.04)

Lincecum, who took the loss versus Bailey in the no-hitter, threw one of his own 11 days later and kept the Chicago Cubs out of the hit column for five innings on Wednesday before exiting with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner settled for a no-decision against Chicago but is 2-1 while striking out 22 in as many innings over four road starts this season. Lincecum has been a punching bag for the Reds in his career, going 0-3 with an 8.65 ERA in five outings.

Bailey limited the Dodgers to two runs over seven innings in Los Angeles on Wednesday to post his second straight victory and fourth in five decisions. The 28-year-old has lost only two of 10 starts since dropping his season debut and has yielded three runs or fewer in five of his last six outings. Bailey is unbeaten in six career turns versus the Giants, posting a 2-0 record and 4.26 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds won six of the seven meetings between the clubs last year and eight of the last 10 regular-season matchups.

2. San Francisco has posted just one victory in its last 11 regular-season visits to Cincinnati.

3. Giants C Buster Posey is 0-for-11 lifetime against Bailey.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Reds 3