Preview: Giants at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds aim to continue their mastery of the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park when they continue their 10-game homestand on Wednesday with the second contest of the three-game set. Cincinnati has won 11 of its last 12 home meetings with San Francisco, including Tuesday’s series opener in which the Reds recorded a pair of four-run rallies en route to an 8-3 triumph. Devin Morasco belted a two-run homer and Homer Bailey allowed three runs in six innings to improve to 3-0 lifetime versus the Giants.

The victory, which kicked off the homestand, was Cincinnati’s fourth in a row and fifth in six games. San Francisco continues to have trouble defeating the Reds in any venue, as it has lost nine of the last 11 overall regular-season matchups. Tuesday’s loss was just the second in seven contests for the Giants, who own a major league-best 37-21 record.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (3-2, 3.45 ERA) vs. Reds LH Tony Cingrani (2-5, 4.01)

Vogelsong is unbeaten in his last three starts and has lost just once in seven outings (3-1). The 36-year-old settled for a no-decision at St. Louis on Thursday, when he yielded four runs in 6 1/3 innings, after scattering eight hits over 13 2/3 scoreless frames in his previous two starts - both victories. Vogelsong is 2-3 with a 5.08 ERA in 15 career games (eight starts) against Cincinnati.

Cingrani lost his third straight start Thursday at Arizona, surrendering three runs - two earned - in five innings. The 24-year-old, who is winless in four outings since defeating Pittsburgh on the road on April 24, has not lasted seven innings since his season debut against St. Louis on April 2. Cingrani has made two career starts versus San Francisco, going 1-0 while allowing four runs over 12 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto, who has been on the disabled list with a strained left quadriceps since May 21, had his first on-field batting practice canceled due to rain Tuesday. He still hopes to be activated before the end of the team’s homestand.

2. San Francisco has hit 40 of its 64 home runs this season on the road.

3. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton returned from a one-game absence due to a sore right elbow on Tuesday and went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Reds 3