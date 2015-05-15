Preview: Giants at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have been terrible hosts to the visiting San Francisco Giants in recent years, but they’re not about to apologize. The Reds have taken 12 of the last 15 regular-season games against the Giants at Great American Ball Park heading into Friday’s contest, including a 4-3 victory in Thursday’s series opener.

Reds left fielder Marlon Byrd hit just .169 in April, but opened May by hitting .342 with six home runs and 14 RBI along with 13 walks. Cincinnati is waiting for a similar turnaround from right fielder Jay Bruce, who has five homers but is hitting .162 with two hits in his last 18 at-bats over the last five games. The Giants have dropped two straight by an identical 4-3 margin and need more production from third baseman Casey McGehee, who is hitting .187 after going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday’s loss. McGehee’s struggles could result in more playing time for utilityman Matt Duffy, who is hitting. .297 with 15 RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (3-2, 3.30 ERA) vs. Reds RH Jason Marquis (3-2, 5.66)

Bumgarner struck out 10 on Saturday against Miami but lasted only five innings after allowing three runs on 99 pitches. “He’s good, he’s healthy,” manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. “I like where he’s at.” Todd Frazier is 4-for-9 with a home run against last season’s World Series MVP, who is 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA in six career starts against Cincinnati.

The veteran Marquis could use a solid outing to help maintain his spot in the rotation, especially after promising rookies Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias each turned in solid starts earlier this week. Marquis saw his three-game winning streak come to an end Saturday, when he allowed five runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings in an 8-2 loss to the White Sox. The 36-year-old has gone 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 17 career games (16 starts) against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips has missed the last two games due to a sprained left big toe but could return to the starting lineup Friday.

2. Giants RF Hunter Pence (forearm) homered Thursday for the second time in as many days for Triple-A Sacramento and could be activated from the disabled list as early as this weekend.

3. Reds closer Aroldis Chapman has converted 27 consecutive save chances, the longest active streak in the majors.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Reds 2