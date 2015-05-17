Preview: Giants at Reds

The San Francisco Giants may petition to have some of their home games moved to Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park after setting a season high for runs scored on consecutive nights. The Giants followed up Friday’s 10-2 drubbing with an 11-2 mauling of the Reds 24 hours later and look to make it three straight wins in Sunday’s finale of the four-game series.

San Francisco celebrated right fielder Hunter Pence’s first game of the year by banging out a season-high 16 hits, with Brandon Crawford clubbing a grand slam and driving in a career-high six runs to match his total from the previous 12 games combined. Brandon Belt is destroying Reds pitching with back-to-back three-hit games that included a home run in each. Pence, who had been out since March 5 with a broken left forearm, had a pair of hits and scored three times in his season debut. Cincinnati right fielder Jay Bruce, mired in a 4-for-38 slump that included zero extra-base hits in the past 10 games, collected two hits and homered for the first time since April 29.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH CHris Heston (3-3, 2.91 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (2-3, 2.79)

Heston endured a pair of rocky outings after opening the season with three strong starts, but he turned in one of the most dominant efforts by any pitcher this season last time out. The 27-year-old rookie gave up one run on two hits in his first complete game, striking out 10 while not walking a batter. Heston is struggling against left-handed batters, who are hitting .316 against him, but he has held righties to a .192 mark.

DeSclafani will be looking to end a four-start winless drought after giving up three runs over six innings while taking a no-decision versus Atlanta in his last turn. He has allowed at least three runs and failed to go past six innings in each of his starts during the four-game skid. The slump followed a pair of sensational outings by DeSclafani, who permitted four hits and did not allow a run over 15 innings in his two wins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants OF Gregor Blanco homered Saturday and is 6-for-11 with five runs scored in the series.

2. Reds C Tucker Barnhart has hit safely in seven straight games.

3. Giants C Buster Posey had knocked in seven runs during a four-game hitting and RBI streak.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Reds 3