Preview: Giants at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds began their roster turnover last summer by trading away ace Johnny Cueto to the Kansas City Royals for a package that included left-hander Brandon Finnegan. Cueto helped the Royals to a World Series championship last fall before signing with San Francisco as a free agent and will face off against Finnegan when the Giants visit the Reds for the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

Cincinnati handed its rotation over to rookie pitchers after sending away Cueto and Mike Leake at the deadline last season and is continuing to build around young arms with varying results. The Reds lead the majors in runs allowed at 145 but got six solid innings from Tim Adleman in his first career start on Sunday and ended up beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings to snap a six-game slide. The Giants turned to ace Madison Bumgarner to end a brief skid on Sunday and knocked off the Mets 6-1 to avoid a three-game sweep. San Francisco has won six of nine to get back to .500 at 13-13 after a slow start.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (4-1, 2.65 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (1-1, 3.86)

Cueto has gone at least seven innings in each of his first five starts for San Francisco and is coming off his best outing. The Dominican Republic native struck out 11 while scattering seven hits and one walk in a shutout of the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Cueto is making his first start against his former team and is 48-22 with a 2.91 ERA in 98 career starts at Great American Ball Park.

Finnegan posted a quality start in three of his first five turns as he settles into his first season as a full-time starter in the majors. The TCU product allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings at the New York Mets on Tuesday but did not factor in the decision. Finnegan faced the Giants twice in the 2014 World Series with the Royals and was lit up for five runs on as many hits and two walks in one inning in a Game 4 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds are 2-10 on the road and 8-5 at home.

2. San Francisco LF Angel Pagan (strained left hamstring) will be examined on Monday and could miss the series.

3. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart (knee tendinitis) left Sunday’s game and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Reds 2