Preview: Giants at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds figured to go through some growing pains with their young starting pitchers, but it is the bullpen that has been the biggest problem. The Reds will try to stay away from that relief corps when they host the San Francisco Giants in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Cincinnati’s bullpen allowed a 6-3 lead to slip away in a 9-6 loss on Monday, marking the 20th straight game in which the relievers have allowed at least one run. Brandon Crawford’s go-ahead, three-run homer off Drew Hayes in the seventh inning marked the major league-leading 22nd allowed by the Reds bullpen. San Francisco has won seven of its last 10 games to crawl above .500 at 14-13 and scored at least five runs in six of those seven victories. Crawford ended up with four RBIs on Monday while Brandon Belt went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (3-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Reds RH Jon Moscot (0-2, 4.02)

Samardzija endured his worst start since joining the Giants in the offseason last time out, when he was reached for five runs on five hits and a pair of walks in 5 2/3 innings against San Diego. The Notre Dame product, who surrendered three or fewer runs in each of his first four starts, was bailed out by the offense and ended up with the win in that turn. Samardzija is just 1-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 24 career games – 10 starts – against the Reds despite holding Joey Votto to 6-for-31 with no home runs.

Moscot is looking for his first win and has yet to complete six innings after three starts this season. The rookie went five innings at the New York Mets on Wednesday and was charged with three runs – one earned – on four hits and four walks. Moscot has issued nine walks while striking out just six in 15 2/3 total innings and is facing San Francisco for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants RF Hunter Pence was named National League Player of the Week on Monday after driving in 10 runs last week.

2. Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco was placed on the 15-day DL on Monday with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

3. San Francisco OF Angel Pagan had an MRI reveal a Grade 1 hamstring strain and is expected to miss four or five days.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Reds 2