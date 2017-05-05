The Cincinnati Reds were supposed to be in a rebuilding mode this season, but strong play of late has the team at .500 and pointed upward. The Reds will try to push their winning streak to three and move past the break-even point when they host the National League-worst San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

The Reds appeared to be dropping off the pace with losses in eight of nine late last month that featured some suspect pitching, but they have since taken four of five while allowing four or fewer runs in each of the wins. That pitching staff is getting plenty of support from one of the few veterans remaining in the lineup, Joey Votto, who went 4-for-7 with five walks, five RBIs and four runs scored in the last three contests. Trying to retire Votto on Friday for the Giants will be veteran right-hander Matt Cain, while Cincinnati counters with Bronson Arroyo. San Francisco (11-18) owns the most losses in the NL but began the road trip strong by taking two of three at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, capped by a 4-1 triumph on Wednesday.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (2-0, 2.30 ERA) vs. Reds RH Bronson Arroyo (2-2, 7.20)

Cain stumbled a bit in his first start this season but was dominant in the next four, allowing a total of three runs in 23 innings. The Alabama native only lasted five innings in a no decision against San Diego on Saturday but yielded one run while striking out seven without walking a batter. Cain won his lone start against Cincinnati last season and is 5-5 with a 3.44 ERA in 12 career starts against the Reds.

Arroyo is making a comeback after a 2 1/2-year layoff following arm surgery and posted a pair of wins over Baltimore and the Chicago Cubs on April 18 and April 23. The Florida native was not quite as sharp in his last start, when he was reached for four runs on five hits and four walks in four innings without factoring in the decision at St. Louis. Arroyo is 2-1 with a 5.29 ERA in three starts at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds CF Billy Hamilton recorded his 200th career steal on Thursday in his 424th game - the fourth-fastest in Major League Baseball history (Vince Coleman, 280; Tim Raines, 361; Ricky Henderson, 366).

2. San Francisco RF Hunter Pence when 4-for-13 with a home run and three RBIs in the three-game series against the Dodgers.

3. Cincinnati INF Jose Peraza hit safely in each of his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Reds 3