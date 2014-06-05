Giants 6, Reds 1: Madison Bumgarner tossed eight solid innings to record his career-best sixth consecutive victory and Brandon Crawford belted a three-run homer as visiting San Francisco won the rubber match of the series.

Michael Morse launched a two-run shot for his second homer in as many days as the major league-leading Giants breezed to their 11th triumph in 14 games. Pablo Sandoval collected three hits and scored twice while Buster Posey had an RBI single in the rout.

Bumgarner overcame Todd Frazier’s team-leading 12th homer in the first inning and allowed three hits for the third straight outing. The National League Pitcher of the Month in May, Bumgarner retired his final 16 batters before George Kontos worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Morse launched an 0-1 sinker from Mike Leake (3-5) into the second deck in left-center for his team-leading 13th homer to give San Francisco a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Pablo Sandoval and Tyler Colvin recorded singles to begin the fourth before Crawford deposited a first-pitch curveball over the wall in right-center.

Leake permitted a season-high five runs on eight hits in five innings to fall to 4-1 in six career starts and one relief appearance against San Francisco. Posey plated Angel Pagan with a single to left in the seventh off reliever Sean Marshall to cap the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Frazier, who went 2-for-4, has hit safely in all 10 games that Cincinnati has played against San Francisco in the last two seasons. He is 16-for-38 with three homers and 12 RBIs during that stretch. ... Bumgarner was the only member of the starting lineup without a base hit for the Giants. ... San Francisco begins a 10-game homestand on Friday when it hosts the New York Mets in the opener of a three-game set. Cincinnati continues its 10-game homestand on Friday when it begins a three-game series versus Philadelphia.