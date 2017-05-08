Feldman shuts out Giants as Reds complete sweep

CINCINNATI -- Scott Schebler and Zack Cozart homered, and Scott Feldman tossed his third career shutout, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-0 victory and a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Feldman (2-3) allowed four hits with a walk and five strikeouts for his fifth career complete game. His last shutout came on Aug. 30, 2014, vs. the Texas Rangers while he was a member of the Houston Astros.

Cincinnati (17-14) has won five straight after outscoring the Giants 31-5 in the three games. The Reds scored in 16 of 24 innings in the series.

San Francisco (11-21) was shut out for the fourth time this season. It was the Reds' fourth shutout win.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto, who spent eight seasons with Cincinnati, where he won 92 games, including a 20-win season in 2014, faced his former club for the second time in his career. Cueto (4-2) has been dealing with a blister on his right middle finger but managed to pitch seven innings on Sunday allowing four runs, two earned, and six hits with 10 strikeouts. He walked one.

He recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time in his career and fourth time as a Giant. Cueto has struck out at least 10 batters in eight starts at Great American Ball Park, the most by any pitcher there.

However, Reds batters weren't kind to their former teammate.

For the third consecutive game against the Giants, the Reds got on the board in the first inning. Billy Hamilton reached on an error and scored on Joey Votto's single.

Scooter Gennett then drove home Votto with a single to right.

Cincinnati outscored the Giants 7-0 in the first inning during the three-game series, with Hamilton scoring three times.

Cueto struck out three in the third, but Schebler hit his ninth home run with two outs to make the score 3-0.

The Reds tacked on another run when Cozart hit a towering home run to left field in the fifth inning. It was Cozart's second home run this season.

Feldman retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced. Only three Giants reached second base against him, and he threw 119 pitches.

NOTES: CF Billy Hamilton became the first Reds player to triple in three consecutive games since Deion Sanders in 1997. ... Giants SS Brandon Crawford, on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain, will play six innings at Double-A Richmond on Monday. ... The Reds optioned LHP Amir Garrett to Triple-A Louisville in an effort to limit his innings. RHP Barrett Astin was recalled from Triple-A. ... The Reds will play the Cardinals in St. Louis on June 26 to make up an April 29 rainout.