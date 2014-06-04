Reds beat Giants for fourth straight win

CINCINNATI -- During spring training, first-year Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price spoke of his desire to run more often to create scoring opportunities. After recording their fewest stolen bases in more than 40 years last season, the Reds are off and running.

As Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton so eloquently stated, “It’s fun being fast.”

The Reds stole three bases, including two by Hamilton, while capitalizing on three San Francisco Giants throwing errors, and Devin Mesoraco hit a two-run home run, lifting Cincinnati to an 8-3 victory on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati (27-29) has won four straight games overall and 11 of its past 12 regular-season contests against San Francisco.

On Tuesday night, the Reds used the running game to spark a pair of four-run innings.

“Speed will force you to make decisions quicker than you have to,” Price said. “We tried to take what’s there, and create an environment where we’d get better pitches to hit. We wanted to keep the heat on them.”

Related Coverage Preview: Giants at Reds

Right fielder Hunter Pence went 3-for-4, including his eighth home run, for San Francisco (37-21). Pence lined out to third baseman Todd Frazier in his final at-bat, leaving him a triple shy of the cycle.

Right-hander Homer Bailey (6-3) gave up three runs while allowing five hits. He walked one, struck out seven, and retired 12 of 14 in one stretch.

“When he’s on, he’s as good as anyone,” said Price of Bailey. “He wasn’t as crisp early on tonight but we were able to give him some breathing room. The Giants kept battling. They fouled off some pitches. After the third inning, he stopped the bleeding.”

Giants right-hander Tim Lincecum (4-5), who was removed from his last start due to a blister despite having a no-hitter through five innings, lasted just 4 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s loss.

“I didn’t do a good job focusing batter-to-batter,” said Lincecum, who is now 0-4 with a 9.79 ERA in six career starts against the Reds. “Hamilton is a big part of their offense. He kind of flustered me a little bit. I let it get to me in those two big innings.”

Cincinnati remains the only National League team Lincecum has not defeated.

The Giants scored first when Pence’s line-drive home run barely cleared the left-field wall to put the Giants ahead 1-0.

Cincinnati tied the score 1-1 when Hamilton doubled, went to third on his 21st stolen base, then raced home as Lincecum’s pickoff attempt sailed into center field.

That was the first of three throwing errors by the Giants, including two by catcher Hector Sanchez, all on stolen-base attempts. The Giants committed four errors in all.

Frazier then walked, and he scored on right fielder Jay Bruce’s double, the 500th career RBI for Bruce.

Mesoraco, the Reds’ catcher, then hit his two-run home run to cap the Reds’ four-run first.

“Those big innings take the wind out of the other team’s sails,” said Mesoraco. “It gave us some momentum.”

Sacrifice flies by third baseman Pablo Sandoval and second baseman Joaquin Arias cut the Giants’ deficit to 4-3 after three.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips’ two-run double and an RBI single by Bruce put Cincinnati ahead 7-3 in the fifth. An RBI fielder’s choice by first baseman Brayan Pena completed the Reds’ four-running inning and made it 8-3.

“We were off tonight between our pitching and defense, it was an off-night all around,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who is puzzled by Lincecum’s lack of success against Cincinnati. “That’s hard to explain. I can’t tell you why he doesn’t have a win here.”

NOTES: Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner was selected the National League Pitcher of the Month after going 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA in six May starts. “Nice to see him get rewarded. He had a great month,” manager Bruce Bochy said. ... Giants RHP Tim Lincecum and Reds RHP Homer Bailey were the first NL pitchers to face each other after throwing a no-hitter in the previous season since Al Leiter and Hideo Nomo met on May 27, 1997. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton returned to the starting lineup after being scratched from Sunday’s start with elbow soreness. ... Reds RHP Mat Latos (elbow, knee) will make his third rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley. ... Reds manager Bryan Price on the 10-game homestand that began Tuesday: “I think it’s really important for us, having gotten off to a slow start, to play consistently well. It really comes down to, home or road, we’ve just got to start collecting W’s and keep ourselves in this thing.”