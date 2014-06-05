Perez’s rare homer lifts Giants over Reds

CINCINNATI -- Juan Perez hasn’t gotten much playing time with the San Francisco Giants while bouncing back and forth from Triple-A. So immediately after learning he was going to start in left field on Wednesday night, Perez began taking swings in the cage and scouting Cincinnati Reds starter Tony Cingrani. His strategy against the left-hander: Be aggressive and look first-pitch fastball.

Perez launched a go-ahead, two-run home run on the first pitch he saw from Cingrani in the sixth inning, lifting the Giants to a 3-2 victory at Great American Ball Park.

“It’s hard enough to hit playing every day,” Perez said. “Today I got the opportunity and was able to do something to help the team win. He threw me a first-pitch heater.”

It was only the second home run of Perez’s career.

“I saw his numbers on the board,” Cingrani said. “I saw he had no home runs. Now he has one.”

First baseman Michael Morse added a solo homer for San Francisco (38-21), which also got a solid six innings from Ryan Vogelsong to help overcome three errors.

Perez went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs.

“He’s up here; he’s going to play,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Perez, who was 1-for-22 entering Wednesday’s game. “The young players aren’t used to sitting. I was glad to see him have success.”

Third baseman Todd Frazier homered for Cincinnati (27-30), which saw a four-game winning streak end.

Vogelsong (4-2) was facing the Reds for the first time since Game 3 of the 2012 National League Division Series. He allowed two earned runs and seven hits with one walk and a career-high nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

“I didn’t think he’d make it to the seventh,” Bochy said. “Those first couple innings he had to work hard. It was a gutsy performance.”

Cingrani (2-6) was looking to solidify his spot in the rotation with Mat Latos close to returning from the disabled list. He retired 12 of 14 batters before the game unraveled for him with two outs in the sixth inning.

In fact, it took just six pitches from Cingrani for San Francisco to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Morse launched Cingrani’s first pitch 418 feet to left-center for his 12th home run of the season. After second baseman Brandon Hicks’ single, Perez, who was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, clubbed a two-run homer on the first pitch, putting the Giants ahead 3-2.

Cingrani finished with three runs allowed and six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

“I had my old mechanics back,” Cingrani said. “I felt good. I felt strong. I threw a couple of good sliders. I just made a couple of bad pitches that lost the ballgame.”

Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton wreaked havoc on the base paths again, reaching on infield hits in his first two at-bats and advancing on throwing errors on both occasions. In the third inning, Giants catcher Buster Posey threw him out attempting to steal third.

But it was the middle of Cincinnati’s batting order that did damage early on.

Frazier’s home run caromed off the left-field foul pole putting the Reds ahead 1-0 in the third. Later in the inning, consecutive doubles by second baseman Brandon Phillips and right fielder Jay Bruce made the score 2-0.

Cingrani, who was 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA in two starts against San Francisco, allowed just three hits through five innings while striking out six. But the Giants eventually got to him.

Four Giants relievers combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings, and Sergio Romo notched his 18th save.

“I‘m fortunate to have guys where I can get the matchups I want late in the ballgame,” Bochy said.

NOTES: Giants RHP Matt Cain, who has been on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain, will be reinstated and start Friday’s series opener against the New York Mets at Citi Field. It is Cain’s second stint on the DL. ... Giants RHP Santiago Casilla, on the DL with a right hamstring strain, has been throwing and remains on track in his rehab. “He’s doing quite well, ahead of schedule, to be honest,” manager Bruce Bochy said. Casilla is eligible to be reinstated Friday but likely will have a minor-league rehab stint first. ... Reds RHP Mat Latos made his third rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday night, allowing two earned runs, six hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings. He threw 67 pitches (44 strikes) before leaving as a precaution because of a cramp in his calf. Latos began the season on the DL after having surgeries on his right elbow and left knee during the offseason.