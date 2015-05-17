Crawford, Pence power Giants’ rout of Reds

CINCINNATI -- After Brandon Crawford singled in the second inning of Saturday night’s game, he caught just a glimpse of Hunter Pence, who had doubled, racing home from second base.

It was a welcome sight for the San Francisco Giants, who rolled to an 11-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park

“It’s nice to have his energy back,” the Giants’ shortstop said. “To see him flying around the bases again was fun to watch.”

Pence enjoyed a stellar season debut, but Crawford was the star, going 3-for-5 with a double and grand slam. Pence, who had been in the disabled list since fracturing his left forearm in the third game of spring training, started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, and three runs.

“It felt good to be part of the team again, and contribute,” Pence said.

First baseman Brandon Belt went 3-for-5 and homered for the second straight game, and left fielder Gregory Blanco added his first homer of the season for San Francisco (19-18) which has won 10 of 15.

Crawford continued his torrid streak at the plate, batting .351 in his past 17 games. His six RBIs on Saturday were a career-high.

“He’s so gifted defensively, but underrated as a hitter,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He has such great focus with men on base. He did a good job driving in runs for us last year.”

San Francisco, which ranked last in runners stranded and averaged the second-fewest runs in the majors coming into the game, have scored 21 runs in two days.

“It’s great to see,” Bochy said. “We’ve had our ups and downs getting runs on the board. Everybody did something tonight. It’d be nice to continue this.”

Ryan Vogelsong (2-2) earned the victory for the Giants, tossing 5 2/3 innings with two runs and six hits allowed. The Giants’ right hander said the substantial early lead was both a blessing and a curse for him Saturday.

“When it’s like that, it’s sometimes harder to keep your focus,” Vogelsong said. “I didn’t pitch that well out of the stretch for some reason. I just tried to focus on keeping the ball down.”

Reds right hander Mike Leake (2-2), who’d had considerable success against San Francisco in his career, allowed nine earned runs and 11 hits, including three home runs, in five innings.

“It’s easy to say the pitcher didn’t have it, but not all of his pitches were right at the belt,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He made some mistakes -- obviously, the pitch to Crawford -- but give them credit. They went a lot to the middle of the field and the opposite field.”

Leake wasn’t immediately available for comment following the game.

Right fielder Jay Bruce hit his sixth homer for Cincinnati (18-19) in the sixth inning. Bruce went 2-for-4.

Leake owned a 5-1 record and 3.38 ERA in seven previous starts against San Francisco, but the Giants roughed him up early.

Belt homered for the second straight day, launching Leake’s first pitch of the second inning deep into the center field seats to put San Francisco ahead 1-0.

Then, in his first plate appearance since Sept. 28, Pence doubled to center and scored on Crawford’s hit making the score 2-0.

Blanco’s first homer since Sept. 22 made the score 3-0 in the third.

Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart said there was no noticeable drop in Leake’s velocity, and mostly credited Giants batters for their 11-run, 16-hit outburst.

“Like every game, he made some mistakes,” said Barnhart of Leake. “Sometimes, they capitalize on them. Sometimes, they don‘t. Baseball’s a funny game. If you’re a couple of millimeters off, that makes a big difference.”

San Francisco really poured it on Leake in the fourth. Pence singled and scored again in the fourth on Crawford’s double. Third baseman Casey McGehee’s single drove home Crawford with the Giants’ fifth run.

Crawford, though, wasn’t finished.

In the fifth, he crushed a 1-0 pitch from Leake an estimated 400 feet for his fourth career grand slam, making the score 9-0.

The nine runs were the most Leake had allowed in his career.

“That was tough, but give them credit,” Barnhart said. “They’re a good team. They were world champions last season.”

NOTES: Giants RF Hunter Pence was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday and started in right field, batting sixth. Pence had been on the DL since fracturing his forearm in the third Spring Training game. ... The Giants optioned C Hector Sanchez to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday to make room for Pence. ... Reds LHP Sean Marshall, who has made just 31 appearances the past two season due to shoulder issues, will have season-ending surgery on Wednesday to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left shoulder. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton was given a day off. SS Zack Cozart batted leadoff and Brennan Boesch played CF.