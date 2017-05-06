Reds rough up Giants in 13-3 win

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati second baseman Jose Peraza is in one of those grooves where seemingly everything he hits finds a hole. That was the case for nearly all the Reds' hitters on Friday night.

Peraza went 3-for-4 with a triple and a career-high four RBIs to extend his career-high hitting streak to nine games, and Eugenio Suarez added three hits, lifting Cincinnati to a 13-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

"I've been feeling good since day one," said Peraza, via an interpreter. "Sometimes things don't go the way you want it to. Hopefully now the hits start coming."

The hits came fast and furious for the Reds, who collected 16 of them, the most allowed this season by Giants pitching, which also issued 13 walks, the most San Francisco allowed since 2011. Six players had multi-hit games for Cincinnati.

"Too many walks," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "We had trouble commanding the ball. Give them credit. They got hits. Balls got through and there were some soft-serve base hits, and when you combine that with the walks, you put up big numbers."

Leadoff man Billy Hamilton reached base five times to help spark a big night for the Reds, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, two walks and three runs.

The 13 runs were a season high for Cincinnati (15-14), which has won three straight to move above .500 for the first time since April 23.

Reds starter Bronson Arroyo (3-2) threw a season-high 95 pitches with one walk and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The 40-year-old now leads his team in wins after making an unlikely comeback after a two-year absence due to elbow and shoulder surgeries.

"Right now, the elbow feels fantastic," said Arroyo. "I'm in full big-league starting mode. Getting off to a big lead made the job a lot easier."

Christian Arroyo homered for San Francisco (11-19), which collected seven hits, including three by Buster Posey.

Friday's game was delayed one hour and 50 minutes because of steady rain. Once the weather cleared, the Reds started hitting and didn't stop.

Giants starter Matt Cain (2-1) endured his roughest outing in more than four years, allowing nine earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. He walked six and gave up 10 hits.

In the first inning, Hamilton walked and later scored on Joey Votto's sacrifice fly.

Suarez and Peraza delivered RBI singles to make the score 3-0.

Five of Cain's six walks scored on an especially frustrating night when even softly hit balls fell for Cincinnati.

"That's part of the game, the tough part of it," said Cain. "That's something you'd like to see on our side of it. You've got to manage your way through it."

Christian Arroyo got the better of Bronson Arroyo in baseball's first-ever matchup of players with that last name by homering to left-center on the first pitch with one out in the second. It was Arroyo's third homer of the season.

The two Arroyos are friends. Both attended Hernando High School in Brooksville, Fla., but are not related.

"Years from now when I'm no longer playing, he can look at the back of his baseball card and I'll say, 'See, I gave you one'," Bronson Arroyo said. "It was middle up. The worst possible pitch to anyone in that lineup."

Cain's struggles continued in the second when three straight walks loaded the bases for Cincinnati. Suarez delivered a two-run single to make the score 5-1. The inning ended with Votto being thrown out at home by center fielder Gorkys Hernandez.

Cain didn't make it out of the fourth as Peraza delivered another RBI hit for a 6-1 lead. Peraza's bases-loaded triple off Cory Gearrin gave him a career-high four RBIs and gave the Reds a commanding eight-run lead.

"We laid off a lot of tough pitches early and made Cain work," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "We had a lot of good at bats. Everyone in the starting lineup was on base twice. We kept tacking on runs, which was nice to see."

NOTES: Giants RHP Johnny Cueto is dealing with a blister on his right middle finger but is expected to start Sunday as scheduled. ... Giants SS Brandon Crawford will not come off the disabled list Saturday, the first day he is eligible. Crawford still is recovering from a right groin strain. ... The Reds drew 12 walks, the most since walking 13 times on April 23, 2006, at Milwaukee. ... Since 2008, the Reds are 37-24 against the Giants, the highest winning percentage of any San Francisco opponent (minimum 50 games).