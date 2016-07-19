Preview: Giants at Red Sox

The San Francisco Giants still own the best record in the majors but came out of the All-Star break a little sluggish while getting swept in a three-game series at San Diego. Things don’t get any easier when the road trip moves across the country for the start of a quick two-game series at the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Giants struggled to hit in two of the three games at San Diego, including a 5-3 loss on Sunday in which veteran journeyman Edwin Jackson carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and managed to fall on a walk-off balk in Saturday’s 7-6 setback. San Francisco is still not feeling much pressure in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers 5 1/2 games back but is in a tough stretch of schedule with three games at the New York Yankees to close out the trip and a four-game series against NL East-leading Washington looming at the end of the month. The Red Sox had a six-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-1 loss at the Yankees on Sunday but are still riding high with three solid starting pitching performances in a row to begin the second half. Rick Porcello will try to keep that run going on Tuesday before Drew Pomeranz makes his team debut on Wednesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (5-7, 5.09 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (11-2, 3.66)

Peavy is making his first start in Boston since being traded to San Francisco prior to the deadline in 2014. The former Cy Young Award winner was part of the Red Sox World Series-winning team in 2013 but is having some trouble recapturing that magic of late. Peavy lasted 4 1/3 innings in his final start before the break and failed to complete five innings in two of his last three turns.

Porcello has not lost since May 17 and picked up wins in three straight starts prior to the All-Star break. The New Jersey native finished the first half strong by holding Tampa Bay to one run and six hits while notching five strikeouts without a walk in seven innings on July 9. The career American Leaguer is making his fourth lifetime start against the Giants and was reached for three runs and five hits in six innings without factoring in the decision at San Francisco on June 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Mookie Betts went 0-for-4 on Sunday to snap a 13-game hitting streak.

2. San Francisco RF Hunter Pence (hamstring) left a rehab assignment after three innings on Saturday and sat out Sunday due to a possible aggravation of the injury.

3. Boston 1B Hanley Ramirez is 1-for-13 with four strikeouts in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Giants 4