Preview: Giants at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox spent the first half of the season fretting about the state of their pitching rotation but appear to be in pretty good shape so far in the second half. The Red Sox will welcome the newest addition to that staff on Wednesday when Drew Pomeranz takes the mound in the finale of a two-game interleague set against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Boston took the series opener 4-0 on Tuesday and has watched its pitching staff surrender a total of eight runs in four games since the All-Star break, allowing Pomeranz to ease into his transition back to the American League. "It's pretty exciting coming here, being on a team that all they want to do is win out there," Pomeranz told reporters. "I'm excited to get out there on the mound and get that first start under my belt and keep going." The Giants are struggling since the break with losses in four straight games and have totaled three runs in the last two contests. All-Star first baseman Brandon Belt is having the most difficulty getting his feet under him after the break and is 0-for-16 with eight strikeouts in the last four contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (1-5, 5.34 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (8-7, 2.47)

Cain has been out over a month with a hamstring injury originally suffered on May 27. The Alabama native tried to make a quick comeback on June 13 against Milwaukee but was ripped for three runs on five hits and five walks over 3 2/3 innings before heading back to the disabled list. Cain, who is facing Boston for the second time his career, was hammered for nine runs on 10 hits over four innings in his last minor league rehab start on Friday.

Pomeranz made the National League All-Star team for San Diego before coming over to the Red Sox in a deal that sent away top pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza. Pomeranz dominated in his final three starts for the Padres before the break, allowing a total of one run and 10 hits in 21 innings. The 27-year-old former first-round draft pick had one of his best starts of the season at San Francisco on May 23, scattering two hits over seven scoreless innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RHP Koji Uehara (strained pectoral) left Tuesday’s game and will be evaluated on Wednesday.

2. San Francisco 2B Joe Panik (concussion) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

3. Boston RHP Junichi Tazawa (shoulder) threw a simulated game on Tuesday and could come off the DL by Friday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Giants 3