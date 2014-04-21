Preview: Giants at Rockies

The San Francisco Giants are having some trouble scoring runs of late but will head off to what is traditionally the best run-scoring environment in the league when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Monday. The Giants had scored three runs or fewer in five straight games before snapping a three-game slide with a 4-3 victory in San Diego on Sunday. The Rockies put up nine runs at home on Sunday but still had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Colorado leads the National League in runs scored and put up 24 in its three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, dropping the finale 10-9. The Giants started out strong at the plate but have tailed off recently and only had three hits while putting together a 4-3 win on Sunday. Buster Posey had one of those hits, clubbing a two-run homer in the first inning to bust out of a 1-for-22 slump over the previous seven contests.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (0-3, 7.58)

Vogelsong allowed four earned runs in each of his first two starts but came up with his best turn last time out, holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run on four hits over six innings. The Giants eventually won that game 2-1, but the veteran was held out of the decision. Vogelsong allowed five runs in as many innings in his lone start against the Rockies last year and is 2-1 with a 5.18 ERA in seven career games - three starts - at Colorado.

De La Rosa failed to complete five innings in any of his first three starts but made it through six at San Diego last week, allowing three runs - two earned - and seven hits in a tough loss. The Mexico native was knocked around for six runs in 4 1/3 innings at San Francisco on April 11 and surrendered a grand slam to pitcher Madison Bumgarner in that outing. De La Rosa is 8-5 with a 4.26 ERA in 20 career games against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis) left Sunday’s game in the sixth inning and is day-to-day.

2. The Giants averaged 2.1 runs in the last eight games.

3. Colorado RF Michael Cuddyer (hamstring) missed his third straight game on Sunday and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Giants 5