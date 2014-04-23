Preview: Giants at Rockies

While the Colorado Rockies usually depend on Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez to provide the big hits, the supporting cast is starting to take pressure off the big two. Justin Morneau, the reigning National League Player of the Week, and second-year player Nolan Arenado will try to keep their productive starts going when Colorado goes for a three-game sweep against the visiting San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Arenado homered to extend his hitting streak to 13 games and Morneau had two more hits in the Rockies’ 2-1 victory Tuesday, and is 11-for-27 with three home runs, four doubles and 12 RBIs in his last seven contests.

Tulowitzki displayed his entire skill set in the the fourth inning Tuesday when his diving stop of Joaquin Arias’ grounder saved a run and he homered in the bottom of the frame to help Colorado win for the fifth time in its last six games. San Francisco lost for the fifth time in its six contests, but Hunter Pence appears to be coming out of his early season slump with consecutive 2-for-4 games. The Giants’ Matt Cain tries for his first victory of the season and opposes sinkerballer Tyler Chatwood.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (0-3, 2.88 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (1-0, 2.77)

Cain was sharp in his last two outings, but lost both as San Francisco scored a total of one run and has pushed across only three in his three losses. The 29-year-old Dothan, Ala., native yielded an unearned run while striking out eight in seven innings of a 2-1 loss at San Diego on Friday. Cain, who fell to 17-8 lifetime against the Rockies after a 1-0 loss in San Francisco on April 12, is 6-3 with a 4.16 ERA in 13 career starts at Coors Field has struck out Carlos Gonzalez 17 times in 44 at-bats.

Chatwood allowed two hits and an unearned run while recording 14 ground-ball outs and striking out six in a 12-1 victory over Philadelphia on Friday in his second start of the season. The 24-year-old Redlands, Calif., native earned a no-decision in his 2014 debut when he allowed four runs and six hits in six innings of Colorado’s 5-4 loss at San Francisco on April 13. Chatwood is 3-2 with a 2.73 ERA in seven games (six starts) against the Giants

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco C Buster Posey has three hits in last 35 at-bats.

2. The Giants on Tuesday placed LHP David Huff on the 15-day disabled list after he strained his left quadriceps after beating out his first major league hit Monday and recalled OF Juan Perez from Triple-A Fresno.

3. Eight of the last nine meetings have been decided by one run, with each team winning four.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Giants 5