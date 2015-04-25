Preview: Giants at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to continue their recent dominance against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday when the teams continue their three-game series in Denver. The Rockies have won all four meetings against the Giants this season, including Friday’s 6-4 series-opening victory.

Colorado has won 13 of its last 19 games against the Giants at Coors Field, and third baseman Nolan Arenado has been a key part of that success. Arenado has made several defensive gems against the Giants already this season and brings an eight-game hitting streak into Saturday’s contest. The Giants are hoping to get Hunter Pence (forearm) back in two weeks, but Justin Maxwell has proven to be a capable replacement with six hits in his last 14 at-bats, including a two-run homer in Friday’s loss. “I like his at-bats,” manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. “Look at the patience he’s shown, particularly with two strikes.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (0-2, 3.93 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (0-1, 31.50)

De La Rosa opened the season on the disabled list with a left groin strain and allowed nine runs (seven earned) over two innings in his first start against San Diego last Monday. The 34-year-old owns a 6-1 record and 3.43 ERA in 10 career starts against the Giants at Coors Field. Buster Posey is 8-for-28 with a home run against De La Rosa, who posted a 4.87 ERA in five starts against San Francisco last season.

Hudson is seeking his first career win at Coors Field, where he’s gone 0-2 with 7.29 ERA in eight starts. The 17-year veteran lost his second straight start last Sunday, when he allowed five runs over five frames in a 5-1 loss to Arizona. Carlos Gonzalez has three hits in 18 at-bats against Hudson, who is 11-10 with a 4.15 ERA in 29 career starts against the Rockies, including a strong seven-inning outing on April 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies closer Adam Ottavino, who was unavailable for Thursday’s game against San Diego due to soreness in his lower triceps, worked a scoreless ninth inning Friday for his third save – all against the Giants.

2. Giants 3B Casey McGehee has hit into a major league-high seven double plays.

3. De La Rosa was 10-2 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts at Coors Field last season.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Rockies 5