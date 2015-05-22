Preview: Giants at Rockies

The San Francisco Giants hope for another stellar pitching effort on Friday as they attempt to extend their winning streak to seven games in the opener of a four-game series against the host Colorado Rockies. San Francisco on Thursday completed a three-game home sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers during which it did not allow a run, outscoring its National League West rival 10-0.

Madison Bumgarner continued the Giants’ masterful mound performance, working 6 1/3 innings while helping himself with a solo home run off Clayton Kershaw. Colorado earned a split of its four-game series against Philadelphia with a 7-3 triumph on Thursday. The Rockies watched a 3-1 lead disappear before Michael McKenry belted a two-run homer - his first blast of the season - in the fifth inning. Outfielder Brandon Barnes made his first start after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque a day earlier and was impressive, going 4-for-4 with an RBI.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (2-2, 5.31 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (1-5, 6.70)

Vogelsong has rebounded nicely from a rough outing at Los Angeles on April 29, going 2-0 while allowing three runs over 19 2/3 innings in his last three starts. The 37-year-old yielded only two runs in a victory at Cincinnati on Saturday despite giving up six hits and walking four over 5 2/3 frames. Vogelsong is 5-3 with a 4.76 ERA in 16 career games (11 starts) versus the Rockies but has lost his last three turns at Coors Field.

Kendrick deserved a better result Sunday at Los Angeles, as he was saddled with his fifth consecutive losing decision despite allowing only one run on three hits and five walks in seven innings. The 30-year-old has given up a total of three runs over 14 frames in his last two starts after surrendering at least six in four of his previous five outings. Kendrick has made eight career appearances (five starts) against San Francisco, going 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The NL West rivals are meeting for the third time this season, as the Giants lost all three games of their first home series of 2015 before splitting a set at Colorado that was reduced to two contests due to inclement weather.

2. The Rockies have won consecutive home games just once this season, capturing three in a row at Coors Field from April 22-24.

3. San Francisco’s pitching staff has tossed 28 consecutive scoreless innings, last allowing a run in the eighth frame of a 9-8 triumph at Cincinnati on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Giants 8, Rockies 4