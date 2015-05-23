Preview: Giants at Rockies (2nd Game)

The San Francisco Giants survived a late scare in the opener to post their seventh consecutive victory and attempt to continue their winning ways Saturday as they continue their four-game series against the host Colorado Rockies in a day-night doubleheader. Brandon Belt and Matt Duffy each went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer Friday while Buster Posey collected three RBIs as San Francisco built an 11-4 lead before Colorado staged a comeback attempt in the ninth inning.

The Rockies plated one run before a rain delay of 1 hour, 44 minutes and added three more after play resumed, but the rally fell short as Nick Hundley struck out while representing the tying run, sending Colorado to its fourth loss in six contests. Hundley finished 2-for-5 but also failed in the clutch in the seventh frame, grounding out with two down while also representing the tying run. The high-scoring triumph followed a three-game series sweep in which San Francisco outscored Los Angeles 10-0. Saturday’s doubleheader, Colorado’s second of the season, includes the makeup of a rainout at Coors Field on April 26.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Yusmeiro Petit (1-0, 3.27 ERA) vs. Rockies RH David Hale (NR)

Petit will be called upon to make his first start of the season after going 1-0 with one save in 13 relief appearances. The 30-year-old Venezuelan has recorded a pair of three-inning efforts this year, striking out two without allowing a hit en route to a save against Miami on May 8 while picking up the win despite yielding a run at Cincinnati on Sunday. Petit owns a 3-1 record and 4.82 ERA in 16 career games (eight starts) against Colorado.

Hale is expected to be recalled from Triple-A to make his debut for the Rockies. The 27-year-old went 5-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 47 games (eight starts) with Atlanta over the previous two seasons. Hale, who was 0-2 with a 6.93 ERA in five outings for Albuquerque, scattered three hits over 4 1/3 scoreless innings in four career relief appearances versus the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco’s scoreless innings streak was halted at 34 on Friday as 2B DJ LeMahieu belted a three-run homer in the seventh.

2. Rockies RHP Brooks Brown (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Saturday’s first game.

3. The twinbill will be Colorado’s fifth since the beginning of the 2013 season, with all five taking place at Coors Field.

PREDICTION: Giants 8, Rockies 3