Preview: Giants at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are 3-3 in their last six games — cause for celebration in Denver — and try for their third consecutive series split when they host the San Francisco Giants on Sunday in the finale of their four-game series. Colorado won the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, snapping San Francisco’s eight-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory, and is 9-23 since starting the season 7-2 and 0-6-4 in series during that span.

The Rockies received an unexpected boost from light-hitting infielder Daniel Descalso, who homered and drove in three runs in the second game while starting at shortstop in place of Troy Tulowitzki (rest). Descalso went 13 at-bats between his first and second home runs of the season after going 334 at-bats without one before homering at Dodger Stadium on May 16. Giants right fielder Hunter Pence is hitting .323 in eight games since returning from a broken wrist and has a 19-game hitting streak against Colorado — eclipsing the previous club record of 18 set by Barry Bonds. San Francisco’s Tim Hudson struggles at Coors Field (0-2, 6.80 ERA in nine starts) but is coming off his best performance of the season and opposes Chad Bettis, who makes his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (2-3, 4.01 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (0-0, 5.73)

Hudson scattered five hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday — the first time he didn’t allow a run since his season debut April 9. ”I pitched just enough to keep us in there,‘’ the 39-year-old Georgia native told reporters. '‘I got away with some tough pitches.‘’ Hudson fares well against Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez (combined 7-for-37), but has less success against Tulowitzki (8-for-25, solo home run).

Bettis yielded three runs in six innings while striking five and not issuing a walk in Colorado’s 6-5 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Rockies also emerged victorious in the 26-year-old Texan’s first outing — a 5-4 victory at Dodger Stadium on May 14 when he permitted four runs, seven hits and four walks in five frames. Bettis is 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA in five games (one start) against San Francisco and has yet to retire Brandon Belt (5-for-5, double, walk).

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants C Buster Posey on Saturday extended his hitting streak to 15 games and is batting .367 during that span.

2. Tulowitzki on Saturday became the fifth player in franchise history to play in 1,000 games when he pinch hit in the nightcap, joining Todd Helton (2,247), Larry Walker (1,170), Vinny Castilla (1,098) and Dante Bichette (1,018).

3. The Giants hit .405 in their previous 11 games with runners in scoring position before going 1-for-8 in Saturday’s second game.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Giants 5