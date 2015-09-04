Preview: Giants at Rockies

The San Francisco Giants look to end their slide and avoid falling completely out of postseason contention when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday for the second contest of their four-game set. San Francisco managed only six hits - including a two-run homer by starting pitcher Ryan Vogelsong - in a series-opening 11-3 setback and are 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

It was the sixth consecutive defeat for the Giants, who trail the Chicago Cubs by seven games for the second wild-card spot. Carlos Gonzalez was the hitting star for Colorado as he went 4-for-5 with a pair of two-run homers and three runs scored. It was the sixth two-homer performance of the season and second in as many days for Gonzalez, who is 6-for-9 with four blasts and 11 RBIs in his last two contests. The Rockies, who recorded a season-high 19 hits Thursday, are 8-5 against the Giants this season and 3-2 on their eight-game homestand.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Chris Heston (11-8, 3.56 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (8-6, 4.40)

Heston saw his winless streak reach five starts Sunday, when he surrendered five runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings in a loss to St. Louis. The 27-year-old Floridian, who hasn’t won since July 27 against Milwaukee, allowed one run in each of his previous two outings but went 0-1. Heston improved to 1-2 versus the Rockies this season May 23 despite yielding six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 frames at Colorado.

De La Rosa halted his four-start drought at Pittsburgh on Sunday, scattering four hits over six scoreless innings while striking out seven. It was the second scoreless outing in three turns for the 34-year-old Mexican, who kept Washington off the scoreboard in a no-decision Aug. 19 even though he gave up four hits and walked six. De La Rosa is 9-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 25 career games (22 starts) versus San Francisco, including a no-decision April 25 in which he allowed two runs over five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez leads the NL with 35 homers, one more than teammate Nolan Arenado, who has gone deep in four straight contests and also is riding a six-game RBI streak during which he has driven in 10 runs.

2. Giants RHP Tim Lincecum, who hasn’t pitched since June 27, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left hip Thursday and is out for the season.

3. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu enters Friday with a six-game hitting streak during which he has recorded four multi-hit performances - including three three-hit efforts.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Giants 4