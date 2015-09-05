Preview: Giants at Rockies

The San Francisco Giants attempt to put an end to their losing streak when they visit the National League West-rival Colorado Rockies on Saturday for the third contest of their four-game set. After allowing 11 runs in a series-opening loss, San Francisco gave up only two on Friday but scored just once en route to its seventh consecutive setback.

The defeat dropped the Giants eight games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot and 7 1/2 in back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. Carlos Gonzalez and Nolan Arenado gave Colorado all the offense it needed in the first inning, hitting back-to-back homers to continue their competition for the league lead. Gonzalez tops the NL with 36 blasts as he’s gone deep five times and driven in 12 runs in his last three games. Arenado, who went 3-for-4, extended his homer streak to a franchise record-tying five contests with his 35th of the year and has plated 11 runs during his seven-game RBI streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (4-6, 4.38 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (6-4, 4.78)

Peavy escaped with a no-decision against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday after yielding four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old former NL Cy Young Award winner has allowed four or more runs in three of his last four outings but is 2-1 in that span. Peavy, who is 1-4 on the road this season, owns a 5-7 record and 3.95 ERA in 20 career starts against Colorado.

Bettis also was fortunate to avoid a loss Monday as he surrendered four runs and 11 hits over six innings of a no-decision versus Arizona. The 26-year-old Texan allowed a total of seven runs over 17 frames in winning two of his previous three turns, with both victories coming against Atlanta. Bettis won both of his outings versus San Francisco earlier this year to even his career record against the Giants in seven games (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies are 9-5 versus the Giants this season and 4-2 on their eight-game homestand.

2. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu was 0-for-3 in the series opener, ending his six-game hitting streak, while Giants CF Angel Pagan extended his streak to four games by going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

3. Colorado 1B Justin Morneau went 1-for-4 on Friday in his first game since May 13 due to concussion symptoms and a cervical neck strain.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Rockies 5