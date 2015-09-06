Preview: Giants at Rockies

The San Francisco Giants attempt to post consecutive wins for the first time in more than a week when they visit the National League West-rival Colorado Rockies on Sunday for the finale of their four-game set. San Francisco looks to earn a split of the series after recording a 7-4 triumph Saturday, when Angel Pagan and Gregor Blanco belted solo homers while Matt Duffy and Nick Noonan drove in two runs apiece.

The victory halted a seven-game slide for the Giants, who remained 7 1/2 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and eight in back of the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card. San Francisco kept Carlos Gonzalez in check after the slugger registered five home runs and 12 RBIs in his previous three games, but it wasn’t able to prevent Nolan Arenado to extend his homer streak to a franchise-record six contests. Colorado’s third baseman pulled even with Gonzalez for the NL home run lead with his 36th, a two-run shot that stretched his RBI streak to eight games - a span during which he’s driven in 13 runs. The Rockies are 4-3 on their eight-game homestand while the Giants have gone 1-5 on their 10-game road trip.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (16-7, 2.96 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Yohan Flande (3-1, 4.04)

Bumgarner had his five-start winning streak snapped at Los Angeles on Tuesday despite limiting the Dodgers to two runs in seven innings. The 26-year-old native of North Carolina, who is looking to become the first Giants left-hander to win 20 games since Ron Bryant (24) in 1973, has yielded three runs or fewer in six straight outings and nine of his last 10. Bumgarner improved to 10-6 in 21 career starts versus Colorado by allowing two runs and five hits over 7 2/3 frames on June 28.

Flande will be making his sixth consecutive start and eighth overall this season. The 29-year-old Dominican, who is 2-0 as a member of the rotation, is coming off back-to-back no-decisions in which he allowed a total of five runs and 11 hits with eight walks and nine strikeouts over 10 innings. Flande has made two career relief appearances against San Francisco, yielding four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants C Hector Sanchez suffered a sprained left ankle Saturday and is day-to-day.

2. Arenado’s home run streak is the longest in the major leagues since Baltimore’s Chris Davis went deep in six straight games from Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2012.

3. Pagan’s homer Saturday was his first since May 2, 2014, ending his drought at 698 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Giants 8, Rockies 2