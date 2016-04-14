Preview: Giants at Rockies

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado began the season with a mini-slump while being overshadowed by a certain rookie teammate, but a visit from the San Francisco Giants has changed things in a hurry. The three-time Gold Glove winner looks to build on a monster performance and continue his dominance against the Giants on Thursday at Coors Field in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Arenado, who had 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 19 games against the Giants last season, belted two homers and tallied seven RBI in Wednesday’s 10-6 victory as the Rockies tied a franchise record with 12 extra-base hits, including four triples. Rookie shortstop Trevor Story was named the National League player of the week after hitting seven home runs in the first six games and maintained his torrid pace Wednesday by going 3-for-4 with two triples and three runs scored. The Giants have played the last two games without catcher Buster Posey, who could also miss the series finale with a bruised right foot but is expected to avoid the disabled list. Manager Bruce Bochy also is concerned about reliever Sergio Romo, who returned to San Francisco for tests on his sore right elbow.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (0-1, 12.00)

Cain turned in an encouraging season debut Friday as the veteran held the Dodgers to two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings. The 31-year-old entered the season with several question marks after being limited by injury the past two years, but he looked sharp early against the Dodgers. Carlos Gonzalez is 6-for-47 with 17 strikeouts against Cain, who is 17-8 with a 3.23 ERA in 35 career starts against Colorado, including 6-3 with a 4.45 ERA in 15 outings at Coors Field.

De La Rosa is aiming for his first quality start after allowing a total of 12 runs in 8 2/3 innings over his first two outings against Arizona and San Diego. “He threw great in the spring, and we’re going to try to get him back to that as soon as we can,” pitching coach Steve Foster told MLB.com. Hunter Pence is 7-for-22 with two homers against the 35-year-old, who owns a 10-6 record and 3.90 ERA in 26 career games (23 starts) against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez has recorded a hit in a career-high 18 straight games dating to last season.

2. San Francisco has recorded a home run in each of their first nine games for the first time in franchise history.

3. Rockies RHP Christian Bergman, who was originally scheduled to start Thursday, will instead start Saturday against the Cubs.

PREDICTION: Giants 10, Rockies 7