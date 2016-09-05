Preview: Giants at Rockies

The San Francisco Giants will try to get their dormant bats going in Coors Field when they begin a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies on Monday. The Giants were held scoreless over the final eight frames of a 13-inning setback at the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and have averaged 2.8 runs over a 2-4 stretch since walloping Atlanta by a 13-4 margin.

A visit to Denver is a common cure for struggling offenses and San Francisco - which continues to hold down a wild-card spot but trails first-place Los Angeles by three games in the National League West - knows this well, having scored at least six runs in five of its previous six contests at Coors this season. First baseman Brandon Belt is among those looking for a slump-buster, as he is hitless in 15 at-bats with eight strikeouts over his last five games but is a .352 hitter in 35 career games at Colorado. The Rockies have given up 34 runs in a 1-3 swoon, capped by Sunday's 8-5 loss to Arizona. Star center fielder Charlie Blackmon sat out his second straight game due to back stiffness and is considered day-to-day.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (9-10, 3.88 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (11-7, 5.17)

Moore followed up his 133-pitch near-no-hitter on Aug. 25 with a solid 5 1/3 innings in a win over Arizona on Wednesday. He struck out seven batters in both outings and issued one walk his last time out after handing out 20 free passes in his first five starts since joining San Francisco at the trade deadline. The 27-year-old has made one career start at Colorado's Coors Field, allowing four runs and seven hits in five innings.

Bettis completed seven innings for the first time since April 10 in his previous turn Aug. 28 at Washington. He allowed two runs and five hits in the win, his fifth in the last six decisions. The Texas native lost his only start this season against the Giants on May 6 and is 2-4 with a 5.55 ERA in nine career encounters (five starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are 5-13 in one-run games since the All-Star break.

2. Rockies OF Raimel Tapia is 6-for-11 with a steal in three games since being recalled from the minors.

3. San Francisco CF Denard Span is 0-for-14 with three strikeouts in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Giants 4