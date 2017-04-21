Preview: Giants at Rockies

Johnny Cueto looks to remain perfect on the season when he takes the ball for the San Francisco Giants on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies. San Francisco lost three of four to National League West rival Colorado a week ago, with Cueto supplying the lone victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Giants have scored only five times while dropping three of their last four games, but the bats come alive with Cueto on the hill, amassing 21 runs in the right-hander's three starts. Cueto has had his way against the Rockies, going 8-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 13 starts while posting a 4-1 mark and 2.43 ERA at Coors Field. Colorado returns home to kick off a seven-game homestand after splitting a pair against the Los Angeles Dodgers to cap a 4-2 road trip. Tyler Chatwood, who turned in a dominant effort against San Francisco on Saturday, will face Cueto in the series opener.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (3-0, 3.79 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (1-2, 3.54)

Cueto went seven innings for the second consecutive start in an 8-2 win last Friday, permitting a pair of runs on six hits while striking out six. He posted a nearly identical line at San Diego in his previous turn, surrendering five hits while striking out seven to rebound from a shaky season debut in Arizona. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-27 lifetime against Cueto, while Carlos Gonzalez is 11-for-32.

Chatwood lost his first two starts and did not look good in doing so, surrendering a pair of homers while allowing four runs and seven hits in each of the defeats against Milwaukee and San Diego. The 27-year-old Californian bounced back in a big way against the Giants, tossing his first career shutout and second complete game in a superb two-hitter. Buster Posey has only two hits in 18 at-bats against Chatwood.

WALK-OFFS

1. Posey is expected to catch for the first time since he was hit in the head by a pitch on April 10.

2. Gonzalez left Wednesday's game after he was hit on the hand by a pitch but X-rays were negative.

3. Giants manager Bruce Bochy is expected to return to the dugout after missing the Kansas City series due to a minor heart procedure.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Giants 3