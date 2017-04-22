Preview: Giants at Rockies

The San Francisco Giants will need the rest of their starting rotation to exceed expectations while ace Madison Bumgarner recovers from injuries sustained in a dirt bike accident. Matt Moore will get a chance to elevate his game Friday as he takes the mound for the Giants against the host Colorado Rockies.

Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star who was the 2014 World Series MVP, suffered bruised ribs and a sprained left shoulder on Thursday and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks. "He's very remorseful in talking to him," Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who returned to the team Friday after undergoing a minor heart procedure three days earlier, told reporters. "Unfortunately, an accident happened. So our focus is more on, let's get him healthy." San Francisco looks to avoid a third straight loss after dropping a 6-5 decision in the series opener against Colorado, which staged a six-run rally in the fourth inning and made it stand. Trevor Story hit his first career grand slam in the uprising while Charlie Blackmon added a two-run, inside-the-park homer to extend his hitting streak to six games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area Plus (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (1-2, 4.26 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (2-0, 2.37)

Moore will have revenge on his mind after being battered by Colorado at home last Saturday. The 27-year-old Floridian surrendered five runs on 10 hits and three walks over 5 2/3 frames en route to a loss after tossing an eight-inning gem against Arizona five days earlier. Thanks to that setback, Moore owns a 1-2 record and 6.86 ERA in four career starts versus the Rockies.

Senzatela looks to remain unbeaten in the major leagues as he makes his fourth career start. The 22-year-old Venezuelan won his only turn at home, defeating San Diego on April 11 after allowing two runs over seven innings. Senzatela is coming off a victory at San Francisco on Sunday, when he gave up three runs and seven hits in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants recalled RHP Chris Stratton from Triple-A Sacramento to replace Bumgarner on the roster.

2. Colorado OF Carlos Gonzalez went 1-for-3 and scored a run on Friday - two days after suffering a bruised finger when hit on the right hand by a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

3. San Francisco activated C Trevor Brown (ankle) from the disabled list and optioned him to Sacramento.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Rockies 3