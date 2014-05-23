(Updated: CORRECTS time to 2:10 p.m. MT in graph 5)

Giants 2, Rockies 2 (suspended): The finale of a three-game series between San Francisco and host Colorado was suspended with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning after a second thunderstorm rolled through the area, with more expected to come.

Hunter Pence homered for the second straight game and Pablo Sandoval delivered an RBI double for San Francisco. Giants starter Tim Hudson labored through three innings, allowing one run, five hits and two walks in 64 pitches, and did not return after the game was delayed 1:25 following three complete frames.

Michael Cuddyer drove in a run with an infield single for the Rockies, who loaded the bases in the first and fourth innings but failed to score. Colorado’s Jorge De La Rosa, who won his previous five starts, struck out three and walked one in three innings, and also did not return after the first storm rolled through.

Colorado made it 1-0 when Cuddyer beat out an infield hit with two outs in the second, allowing Wilin Rosario to score. Pence, who is hitting .457 during a nine-game hitting streak, took Tommy Kahnle’s 0-2 pitch the opposite way to right with one out in the fourth and Michael Morse scored on Sandoval’s double after walking with two outs.

The Rockies tied it in the fifth when Nolan Arenado and Corey Dickerson singled, with Arenado scoring on Rosario’s double play. No official announcement was made as to when the game would resume, but San Francisco visits Colorado from Sept. 1-3, with the opener scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. MT.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pence, who has played in 354 consecutive games - the longest active streak in baseball, is hitting .474 with 11 RBIs in his last 11 games against Colorado, including 11-for-20 in the past six contests at Coors Field. ... Giants RHP Santiago Casilla was placed on the disabled list and is expected to miss four weeks after straining his right hamstring Wednesday. San Francisco recalled RHP George Kontos from Triple-A Fresno. ... Colorado hasn’t lost back-to-back home games this season.